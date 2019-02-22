The National Energy Board will release the results of its reconsideration report on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion on Friday and a rally in support of the project is being held outside the NEB’s Calgary office.

Approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion was struck down by the Federal Court of Appeal in August of 2018.

The court said that the NEB’s review was flawed and that the federal government could not rely on it as a basis for its decision to approve the expansion.

It also stated that the federal government failed in its duty to engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations before approving the project and that there was no 'meaningful two-way dialogue.'

Last Fall, Ottawa gave the NEB six months to redo its environmental review and the regulator restarted consultations with indigenous groups from Canada and the United States.

The NEB was ordered to submit a report with full indigenous evidence no later than February 22.

Cody Battershill, the founder of Canadaaction.ca, says the project is one of the most consulted in history.

“We have to protect those killer whales but they don’t know the difference between an oil tanker and a cargo ship and a cruise ship and it’s really silly that we have a standard for the energy sector that is not applied anywhere else and we’ve seen that on Energy East, we’ve seen that on Bill C-69 and other policy decisions that are absolutely devastating our national economy,” he said.

An environmental group says it expects the NEB will approve the project once again.

Sven Biggs, climate campaigner for Stand.earth, says the NEB’s track record is to approve pipelines but that won't stop opponents from launching legal challenges and street protests.

A rally in support of the pipeline expansion project is taking place outside the NEB’s Calgary office at 10:00 a.m.

Rally 4 Resources says taxpayers are footing the bill for the pipeline instead of the private sector and that the government has to be held accountable for committing billions of public dollars to the project.

They want shovels in the ground as soon as possible and for the project to be put back ‘into the hands of the private sector.’

The report is expected to be delivered at about 10:00 a.m.

Following the release of the report, cabinet will have 90-days to decide whether the project should proceed but officials in Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi's office have said a final decision won't be made until consultations are complete.