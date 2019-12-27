CALGARY -- Patients in the neurology unit at the Foothills hospital received an unexpected gift on Christmas Day from a family looking to bring some cheer to those dealing with difficult circumstances over the holidays.

Caroline Stephenson lost her husband, Reid Schmidt, to cancer just before Christmas last year. The 55-year-old corporate lawyer died on Dec. 10, 2018 from a terminal brain tumour.

The Reido Project was inspired by a gift from a high school friend.

"Three weeks before Reid died, we received this package and it was a blanket and (a friend) had made it," said Stephenson.

"She'd written a lovely letter with the blanket saying her mother had been sick and she received a blanket from a stranger. She wanted us to have a blanket also so that we could wrap each other in and snuggle and re-live some memories and enjoy time with Reid in those final weeks. It kind of became, let's do this for other people so they have a chance as well."

Stephenson works as a nurse in the neurology ward, where her husband also spent time after he was diagnosed.

"We spent many, many nights in hospital, cold and scared. You're scared to death," said Stephenson.

"Just having somebody come in with a little gift of a blanket and it warms you immediately, warms your heart. It makes you feel a little secure. I just think it's a beautiful thing to do for somebody else."

After Reid's passing, the family delivered 10 blankets to a hospice where Stephenson's father spent his final days in 2006.

The year, the Reido Project expanded with the help of fundraising and volunteers. A team gathered at the couple's home in Priddis on the last weekend of November with a goal of making 60 blankets.

"A blanket's a blanket, but at the end of the day it's a place to go cuddle, it's a place to go snuggle when you're feeling down and sad and to wrap yourself in and know somebody else was thinking about you," said Brit Edwards, Stephenson's daughter.

"And to know that you're not alone is really important for us to be able to pass that along to other people."

Edwards said it is heartwarming to see people come together for the project and share memories of Reid. Edwards said her stepfather always gave back and encouraged his children and step-children to do the same.

"Every thanksgiving … what are we going to do to help other people this year, we have so much, what are we going to do to give back, who are you going to volunteer with, who are you donating to?" said Edwards on the questions Reid would ask.

Edwards said they hope to continue the Reido Project next year.

"To be able to go in for just a couple of moments and put a smile on somebody else's face and make them feel comforted, [that] they're not alone is really important to us," said Edwards.

"We were shown such compassion and love when we were going through a hard time that it's nice to be able to pass it along to other people."

You can learn more about the project on Instagram.