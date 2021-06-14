CALGARY -- Temperatures for much of Alberta are expected to soar into the 30s Monday afternoon.

Records may even be broken in extreme southern regions of the province, particularly towards the southeastern corner as temperatures near Medicine Hat will approach the high 30s.

The building heat contributes to instability across the province that supports severe storm development along the foothills and into central Alberta.

Thunderstorm watches and heat warnings in Western Canada of Monday afternoon

The major risks include large hail and strong wind gusts. The heat warning for Calgary is expected to end tonight, but will sticks around for one more day in southern and eastern Alberta.

Active weather persists through Tuesday as a system moves over the mountain parks bringing moisture to the foothills starting Tuesday morning.

Here's the five day forecast:

Monday:

Mostly sunny, risk of thunderstorm late afternoon

Daytime high: 31 C

Overnight: Chance of evening showers or thunderstorm, 15 C

Tuesday:

Sun and cloud mixed, risk of thunderstorm

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Risk of evening storm, 12 C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 9 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 8 C

Friday: