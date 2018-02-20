Residents of Midfield Mobile Home Park were given a two-month extension to find another place to live and Family Day was moving day for the few that remained.

The decision to vacant the land was made in 2014 and the park, along 16th Avenue northeast, was ordered closed by the city on September 30, 2017.

The residents were offered up to $20,000 in compensation and moving costs.

A lawsuit that was launched by the residents against the city, citing a breach in the tenancy agreement, was dismissed by a judge last December who ruled that there were no violations of any charter or act.

The deadline to leave was extended two months and on Monday the last few residents moved their belongings off of the property.

Rudy Prediger has lived at the park for decades and has found another place to live but says he still feels shortchanged.

“When you get shafted by the city, you don’t feel good about it. I was offered $80,000 for my place and they gave me ten. Ten cents on the dollar. B.C. done the same thing and paid everybody top price,” he said. “They do it at the worst time and then they give you a deadline and if you’re not out, they’re going to knock your place down with a bulldozer.”

All 183 units have been demolished and the city says it doesn’t have future plans for the site.