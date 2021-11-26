Remains found on Blood Tribe Nation identified as missing Lethbridge woman

The remains of Helen Purkins, the Lethbridge woman who was reported missing in the summer, were found on the Blood Tribe Nation on Nov. 24. (image: Lethbridge Police Service) The remains of Helen Purkins, the Lethbridge woman who was reported missing in the summer, were found on the Blood Tribe Nation on Nov. 24. (image: Lethbridge Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories