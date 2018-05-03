Dental records have confirmed the identity of human remains that were discovered in Banff National Park at the end of April as that of a man who was reported missing to RCMP in Whistler last year.

William Lynskey, 21, was reported missing in Vancouver by his family in April 2017.

His image was captured on CCTV on April 12 as he boarded a bus to Edmonton and he checked into a hotel in that city the following day.

A ping from a cellphone was logged near Calgary on April 14 and Lynskey’s family was hopeful after they were notified about a post on Facebook from a woman who said she found Willy’s driver’s licence in the Cascade Mall in Banff.

His mother made the trip to Banff earlier this year to put up posters around town hoping that someone would come forward with information about her son’s disappearance.

A year after Lynskey’s disappearance, RCMP in Whistler were contacted by police in Banff after a hiker discovered human remains in an area near Lake Minnewanka on April 25, 2018.

The medical examiner used dental records to confirm the remains were that of the missing man.

Police say the cause of death is not yet known but that it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Police say the family has been notified.