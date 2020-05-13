Remains of missing Calgary man recovered by police, death not suspicious
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:10PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:15PM MDT
The remains of Simpson Van Der Linden have been recovered and police say his death is not considered suspicious. (file photo)
CALGARY -- The remains of a man missing for the last two weeks have been recovered and police say his death is not considered suspicious.
Simpson Van Der Linden was last seen in Calgary on April 21 and was reported missing on April 30.
Police didn't say where they body was found. An autopsy deemed his death as non-supicious.
No other information is being released.