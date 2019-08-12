Loved ones of a sister and brother killed by an epileptic driver are hosting an event to spread the message about the need for caution behind the wheel.

In August 2017, 24 year-old Rashmi and 21-year-old Ritvik Bale were driving out of a grocery store parking lot when their car was hit by a driver found foaming at the mouth.

Their father, Ravi Bale, and Rashmi’s best friend Swasti Lodha have organized an event to celebrate their lives with live performances of Bollywood music and dance and speakers including members of the Calgary Police Service's Traffic Unit.

The driver who killed Rashmi and Ritvik was diagnosed with epilepsy a decade earlier, but had been seizure-free for years.

He was found not guilty of criminal negligence causing death in December 2018.

At the time, the Bale’s called for stricter rules regarding driving with a medical condition.

The event to celebrate the siblings, 'Dancing Around Driving', takes place August 17 at Cardel Theatre.