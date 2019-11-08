

CALGARY – Calgarians wishing to participate in Remembrance Day events will have several options available to them on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Military Museums (4520 Crowchild Trail S.W.) will host a Remembrance Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. that includes a wreath laying at 11:30 a.m. Admission is free and guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation to support veterans. For those unable to attend, CTV Calgary will broadcast the ceremony live on television and online.

A ceremony will be held at Central Memorial Park (1221 Second St. S.W.) beginning at 10:30 a.m. that will include a Calgary Highlanders parade.

The King's Own Calgary Regiment will host a ceremony at Battalion Park (3001 Signal Hill Dr. S.W.) beginning at 10 a.m.

Calgary International Airport will honour Canadian soldiers with a ceremony on the arrivals level, near door 17, at 10:45 a.m. that will involve the Calgary International Pipe Band and Honour Guard.

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in the upper parking lot of Canadian Pacific's Memorial Square in Ogden (7550 Ogden Dale Rd. S.E.) beginning at 10:40 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome to gather around the flag pole at the Field of Crosses along Memorial Drive (between the Centre Street bridge and Third St N.W.) for a service scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

The RCMP Veterans' Association of Calgary has arranged a commemorative ceremony at Fort Calgary (750 Ninth Ave. S.E.) with bagpipes, reading and choral singers. Doors will open at 10 a.m., the service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

A ceremony will be held at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14 Ave S.W.) from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are free and will be issued at the door with priority given to veterans and seniors.

The Kerby Centre (1133 Seventh Ave. S.W.) will host a ceremony and wreath laying beginning at 10:50 a.m.

No Stone Left Alone will host Remembrance Day ceremonies at Queen's Park Cemetery (3219 Fourth Street N.W.) and Burnsland Cemetery (3020 Spiller Rd. S.E.) beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The Canadian Forces are hosting a Remembrance Day event at North Glenmore Park (7305 Crowchild Trail S.W.) beginning at 10 a.m. that will include a military parade involving 40 soldiers. The west entrance to the park will be closed during the ceremony.

The Hangar Flight Museum (4629 McCall Way N.E.) will host an outdoor ceremony beginning at 10:40 a.m. Admission to the museum following the service will be by donation.