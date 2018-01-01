Amy and Tyler Muir welcomed a baby boy early Monday morning and the addition to their family proved to be Calgary’s first baby of the New Year.

Remington (Remy) James Muir arrived 12 seconds into 2018 at the Rockyview General Hospital in southwest Calgary, weighing 8 lbs, 15 oz.

The beaming parents said they weren't expecting a New Year's baby after Amy's water broke on December 30.

“When you go into labour 48 hours before the New Year, I was like ‘No, it’s not going to happen,” said Tyler. "“This woman’s a champion. Over 40 hours of labour is incredible.”

Remington's three siblings were excited to meet their little brother and the entire family, who live roughly an hour outside of Calagry, was caught off-guard by the attention the baby received.

“It’s super weird,” laughed Amy of the New Year’s baby attention. “You don’t expect to be on t.v. when you go to have a baby.”

The proud mother said the hospital staff were incredible throughout her stay and everyone was excited to share in the arrival of Calgary's first baby of 2018.