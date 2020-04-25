Report of person with gun outside Canmore hospital unsubstantiated: RCMP
Published Saturday, April 25, 2020 8:40PM MDT
Canmore General Hospital (Source: Google Street View)
CALGARY -- Canmore RCMP received a call on Saturday evening about what appeared to be a man with a long gun near the Canmore Hospital.
Officers responded and locked down the hospital for over half an hour.
Police quickly determined that the complaint was unsubstantiated.
Investigators said there is no threat to public safety, and thank the hospital employees for their cooperation during the investigation.