CALGARY -- Calgary police say reports of a suspicious package behind a motel along Macleod Trail on Monday were false, and charges are now pending against a man.

Police cordoned off an area behind the Days Inn in the 3800 block of Macleod Trail S. at approximately 10 a.m.

A suspicious package was reported to be in a vehicle parked there. However police concluded their investigation just after 3 p.m. and said the reports were false.

Several businesses in the area were evacuated and the area was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for several hours. CTrain service was also halted between the Erlton and 39 Ave stations but has since resumed.

Police say a man is now facing charges, however no further info was available.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.