

Teri Fikowski, CTV News Calgary





The demolition of a vacant, seven-storey residential building deemed unsafe and a fire risk in northwest Calgary will be up for discussion at city hall Tuesday.

More than 100 residents were forced out of Kensington Manor in November 2017 after the building in the 300 block of 10th Street N.W. was found to be structurally unsafe.

It has remained unoccupied since.

The property owner had originally been given until December 2018 to remediate or demolish the building. They were then granted an extension until Jan. 30, but the building still stands despite the deadline.

A report going to the city's finance committee recommends the city intervene and fund the demolition upfront, with the costs recovered through property taxes collected on the site.

The cost of the demolition isn’t being made public in the report because the project will undergo a bid process to hire a contractor to remove asbestos and demolish Kensington Manor.

If approved by council, it is expected work could start in August with the site being fully leveled in early 2020.