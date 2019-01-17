The City of Calgary will be enjoying a bit of a boost in visitors this year, according to data in a newly published document.

The Conference Board of Canada says that nationwide tourism is expected to increase in 2019 after activity last year was weighed down by a number of different factors such as high travel prices, a weaker economy and a lack of major events.

“Fortunately, 2019 should see stronger growth in tourism activity thanks to more modest increases in travel prices and easing uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations,” said Greg Hermus, associate director with the group’s Tourism Research Institute, in a release.

The report says Calgary will also be enjoying some increased tourism, partly due to the city hosting two major events in the fall; the Grey Cup and the Canadian Country Music Awards.

Last week’s report from the New York Times, naming Calgary as one of the places to go this year, also did wonders to raise our profile.

“We were named in the top 52 places to go in the New York Times for 2019,” Jeff Hessel, senior vice-president of marketing at Tourism Calgary says. “You can’t buy that kind of exposure anywhere.”

He says that the city is being recognized for a lot of different things such as food, shopping and arts and culture.

“Overall, we’re seeing people having more of an interest of coming to Calgary.”

Hessel says tourism dollars account for $1.6B of the local economy, so anything that can be done to bring more people in to spend money here, the better, especially when it comes to the rocky patches we’ve had to deal with.

“In the past, about 25 percent of our tourism came from business. So, if we have economic issues, there is a definite decrease in travel that comes from our business communities. We are starting to see that come back.”

Hessel says 2018 was a great year for Calgary tourism too.

“We have seen 18 consecutive nights of room/night growth here in the city. We saw five consecutive record months of room/night sales in 2018. It’s really the building of a momentum.”

One of the jewels in Calgary’s tourism crown is the New Central Library, an architectural marvel that’s been cited in some major publications, including the NYT article.

Bill Ptacek, CEO of the Calgary Public Library, says he likes how many people are talking about coming to the library as a part of their bigger trip to the city.

“Calgary is a destination, the library really solidified that. We’ve got mountains and lots of other interesting things here. In terms of making this place notable, the library was the exclamation point for that.”

By the end of this month, the New Central Library will have had over half a million visitors since its grand opening on November 1.

Approximately 85 percent of the visitors to Calgary are domestic.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)