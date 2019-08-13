

A recent report that looked at rental prices in Canada's largest cities says the price of a one bedroom in the city has increased by over nine per cent since last year.

On Tuesday, PadMappers released its August 2019 Canadian Rent Report, which evaluated the rent prices in the 24 largest cities in Canada.

According to the report, Calgary is the 13th most expensive rental market.

The average price for a one bedroom is now pegged at $1150, which is an increase of 9.5 per cent over last year, and the average for a two bedroom is now at $1370.

The data shows that a one bedroom in Toronto is the most expensive at $2300 while the cheapest one bedroom can be found in St. John's at a price of $810.

