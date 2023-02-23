Report shows second year of COVID-19 most severe for Canadian children
A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) says the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic was particularly tough on Canada's youngest children in terms of hospitalizations.
It found COVID-19 was the sixth most common reason newborns to 4-year-olds were hospitalized in 2021-22, with 2,315 patients in that age range in 2021-2022.
The numbers rose from 325 patients in 2020- 2021 -- a 600 per cent increase.
"Some of those other respiratory infections, things like pneumonia, and viral causes have come back," said Nicole Loreti from CIHI. "They've returned to the top 10 in the second year of the pandemic after a decline in the first year."
She added "looking at reports and data like ours can help provide a better understanding and some insights into the reasons that Canadians are going to hospital."
There was a surge of children's hospitalizations for COVID between 2020-21 and 2021-22
PARENTS STRUGGLED
Some parents say the virus was under-recognized for children under age four, and the lack of available vaccines at the time didn't help.
Sarah Elder-Chamanara says her children were one and three-years-old when they had COVID-19 symptoms last winter, and that protecting her children from the virus was stressful.
"It was a struggle, especially in the early days when testing wasn't available," she said.
She says during the early waves of the pandemic, protections for small children were neglected, especially as vaccines for children between six months and five-years-old were not available until August 2022.
"I really feel like our children specifically in the age group under five, but all children in general, were really let down the most during the pandemic," said Elder-Chamanara.
A news release from CIHI sent Thursday says "the increase in hospitalizations for virus-related illnesses coincided with the easing of public health measures across the country."
Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary
UNDER-RECOGNITION
One pediatric infectious disease expert says COVID-19's effect on children was often downplayed early in the pandemic.
"The disease was under-recognized and children, a lot of children didn't even get tested. So we were under testing, and therefore under-recognizing this disease in kids," said Dr. Cora Constantinescu, paediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Alberta Children's Hospital.
She added, "if you have a child who has never had COVID-19, or whose COVID-19 infection is really, really remote, there is great value in getting the vaccine. Similarly, if you have a child who is more medically complex, we know that those kids can end up in hospital."
There are currently 575 Albertans in hospital for COVID-19. Of those, 16 are in the intensive care unit, but the province is not releasing current data breaking down the age range for patients.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
'The alligator's got her': 911 call reveals new details of Florida attack
The horrifying 911 call of the deadly alligator attack in Florida revealed the animal had been in the area in recent weeks, according to a neighbour who witnessed the 85-year-old woman taken into the lake.
What time of day should I work out? Here's why researchers say the afternoon is optimal
According to research in the journal Nature Communications, while moderate to intense physical activity at any point of the day reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer mortality— afternoon workouts seem to be the most effective.
Life in Kyiv, though subdued, continues on a year after Russia's invasion: Canada's ambassador to Ukraine
In the year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza has witnessed first hand how the nation's capital Kyiv has remained resilient.
Rent in Canada: Which cities are seeing rates rise, and where are tenants paying less?
Canadian landlords were asking for less money in January than they were in December, but significantly more than they'd charged at this time last year, according to a recently released report.
2 million air fryers recalled in U.S., Canada, Mexico for fire risk
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
'Ukraine must win,' says Latvian PM on eve of Russian invasion anniversary
As the world marks the one-year anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO allies are looking at what more can be done to support Ukrainians. In a Canadian exclusive interview, Krišjānis Kariņš says that while those discussions are ongoing, the end goal of the war is clear: 'Ukraine must win… and Putin must lose.'
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
TikTok under investigation by Canadian privacy authorities
Social media short-form video giant TikTok is under investigation in Canada over its use and collection of users' personal information. The China-owned platform says it welcomes the opportunity to work with federal and provincial authorities 'to set the record straight.'
Edmonton
-
Alta. mom 'devastated' after being given the remains of another woman's baby
A grieving Alberta mother is receiving apologies from health-care providers after she unknowingly buried the remains of a baby that was not hers.
-
2 more in custody in connection to 2021 double homicide
Two more people are in custody and facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of a man and a woman in Edmonton more than two years ago.
-
Number of Black law students at U of A among lowest in the country, census shows
The University of Alberta has one of the lowest numbers of Black law students, a new report from the Black Law Students' Association of Canada shows.
Vancouver
-
Protesters gather in Vancouver after secret video allegedly reveals actions of animal cruelty at B.C. slaughterhouse
A small group of protesters gathered in Vancouver Thursday to voice anger against a B.C. slaughterhouse that is now the focus of an animal cruelty investigation.
-
'This is unacceptable': New report finds services at Surrey Memorial Hospital 'severely insufficient'
A new report says services at Surrey Memorial Hospital are "severely insufficient" and there's growing concern that patient care is suffering.
-
Pilot project brings in-home detox to Fraser Valley's South Asian community
Options Community Services is launching a new pilot project to help tackle B.C.’s toxic drug crisis and its impact on the South Asian community in the Fraser Valley, offering people an in-home detox and withdrawal program.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau signs health-care agreements with Atlantic provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces.
-
Friday snow, late winter cold stretch ahead
A low-pressure system is expected to bring more snowfall to parts of the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday.
-
Murphy's Logic: Teach young people politics and let them vote
CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy shares his thoughts on why politics should be taught in school and the voting age lowered.
Vancouver Island
-
Province moving ahead with $205M Royal B.C. Museum building in Colwood
Work will soon begin on a roughly $205-million Royal B.C. Museum collections and research building in Colwood, B.C.
-
Suspects in stolen wheelchair face possible drug-trafficking charges in View Royal, B.C.
Two people were arrested Monday after police say they were found riding in a stolen wheelchair while carrying a variety of weapons and drugs, including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
-
Victoria traffic disruptions planned during 'super-rally' for old-growth logging activists
Activists opposed to old-growth logging in British Columbia are planning to converge on the B.C. legislature grounds for a "super-rally" Saturday, prompting a warning from Victoria police to expect traffic disruptions in the downtown core.
Toronto
-
Busy Toronto streetcar to shut down for 20 months starting in May
A busy streetcar in the heart of downtown Toronto could be shut down for about 20 months starting right before the summer.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
-
Group pleads for Quebec funding to keep overnight LGBTQ2S+ helpline running
The helpline serving Quebec’s LGBTQ2S+ community will no longer provide overnight services as of March 31.
-
Class action application filed against Montreal billionaire following allegations involving teen girls
A class-action lawsuit request was filed Wednesday against a tech company and its founder, Robert Miller, a Montreal billionaire accused by multiple women of paying them for sex when they were underage.
Ottawa
-
Sens commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack and the staff at the Heart Institute
Ottawa Senators commentator Gord Wilson opens up about his heart attack nearly three years ago and the care he received at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
-
Here's how long Ottawa drivers are spending in traffic
The newly released TomTom Traffic Index found the average travel time for a 10-kilometre drive in Ottawa increased 50 seconds in 2022 to an average of 14 minutes.
-
Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023, including four cameras on high-speed roads to see if they help reduce street racing.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shaken after shots fired in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating after shots were fired in a Cambridge neighbourhood overnight.
-
Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club
Visit the library at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. during a recess on Wednesday and you’ll find it full of young students gathered around chess boards.
-
Video of rats at Kitchener encampment sparks concern
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
Saskatoon
-
Decorative alley lights cost Saskatoon taxpayers nearly $100K
A decorative display in a Saskatoon back alley cost taxpayers nearly $100,000.
-
'It takes dedication': Sask. woman is making her mark on Hollywood
A Prince Albert woman is taking her talent to the big screen, and is gearing up to shoot another feature-length horror film.
-
New charges in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion
Prince Albert police have laid a new charge in the 2021 death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Northern Ontario
-
Witness testifies she saw young man running from video store morning of the Sweeney murder
A woman who got coffee at a nearby shop the morning Renee Sweeney was murdered testified Thursday that she saw a young man running “really fast” carrying a bag under his left arm.
-
What is Bill C-18, and how do I know if Google is blocking my news content?
Google has temporarily blocked some Canadian users from viewing news content as a response to the Liberal government's proposed Online News Act, or Bill C-18, which would require companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for republishing their work.
-
Dominic Giroux leaving HSN to lead Hôpital Montfort
Health Sciences North’s President and CEO Dominic Giroux his stepping down from his position in June.
Winnipeg
-
The school division in Winnipeg that's changing school hours
One school division in Winnipeg is changing start and end times at some of its schools amid constraints on its bus fleet and infrastructure; however, not everyone is pleased with these adjustments.
-
Winnipeg takes another step toward new short-term rental rules
The city's public service has been tasked with creating a new bylaw regulating short-term rentals after Winnipeg city council voted in favour of bringing in the new rules.
-
'Winnipeg television history': Kern-Hill Furniture commercials now digitized at U of W Archives
Kern-Hill Furniture's commercials from the 1980s, 90s and 2000s are getting new life thanks to a professor at the University of Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Regina man facing 16 charges after robbing vehicle at gunpoint
A Regina man is facing 16 charges after he robbed someone of their vehicle at gunpoint early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP recover large portion of treasured Gretzky collection worth $100,000
Saskatchewan RCMP say roughly three-quarters of a collection of coveted Wayne Gretzky memorabilia has been found nearly a year after it was reported stolen.
-
Sask. heavy oil production emitting 4 times more methane gas than reported, study says
New research suggests that Saskatchewan heavy oil production is emitting four times more methane gas than reported to government.