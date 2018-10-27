The federal government has stepped up their contribution to Calgary’s bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to reports.

Postmedia reported Friday evening that a vote was held this week to commit $1.75B to the venture as long as Calgary bids on the 2026 Games and wins.

The cash does come with a couple of conditions. First, the provincial and municipal governments would have to increase the amount of money they would contribute to match Ottawa’s funding amount.

The second condition is that the federal government would cancel the funding if Calgary’s plebiscite vote on November 13 goes sour.

Right now, the provincial government has pledged $700M to the bid while the city’s hasn’t said how much it would contribute.

It was originally believed that Ottawa would only commit $1.5B towards Calgary’s bid, so the larger amount comes as somewhat of a surprise to a number of local officials.

“We were surprised to see this number reported for the proposed federal contribution to a potential Calgary 2026 Olympics as negotiations are still underway,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi in a statement.

James Millar, director of communications with Calgary 2026, also said they are still in negotiations about funding.

“We are pleased with the keenness of the federal government on the project. We are still in negotiation and can’t comment further.”

Alberta’s Finance Minister Joe Ceci, when he made the formal announcement about the NDP government’s contribution to the potential bid, made it very clear that that was all they would be paying for the proposal.

He is expected to speak in Edmonton later on Saturday and Calgary 2026 will also be holding another drop-in information session at the Village Square Leisure Centre between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m.