Resident and dog escape from southeast house fire unharmed
Published Thursday, January 28, 2021 8:27AM MST
A resident and a dog managed to get out before fire crews arrived at a home in Dover on Thursday morning.
CALGARY -- One person and a pet managed to escape unharmed from a house fire in Dover early Thursday.
Fire crews were called to the 0-100 block of Dovercrest Way S.E. just before 7 a.m.
The occupant and a dog were already outside when firefighters arrived.
The blaze is being called a "room content fire."
Enmax is also on scene.