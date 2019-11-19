CALGARY -- One man has been detained by Okotoks RCMP following a residential robbery with a firearm that took place at a rural residence Tuesday.

The RCMP responded to a call of robbery in progress Tuesday at 11:28 a.m. They were told one shot was fired, but it was believed to have been a blank.

The suspect fled the residence, but police were able to contain the area, and within 10 minutes of receiving the call, the man was located and arrested.

No charges have been announced yet. The RCMP say there is no further risk to the public.