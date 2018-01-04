City officials say the residential assessment value has increased by an average of two percent from 2017 while non-residential tax assessments have dropped again by approximately five percent.

According to the document, the 2018 median single residential assessment is $480,000 compared to $460,000 in 2017 and the 2018 median residential condominium assessment is $260,000 compared to $270,000 in 2017.

The business tax assessments had dropped by six percent in 2017, because of Calgary high downtown office vacancy rate.

One report says that the vacancy rate will likely be staying above 25 percent for at least another year.

That means that the bulk of the tax burden will have to be picked up by businesses outside the core once more.

However, the City of Calgary has been helping them with the costs by approving a $45M subsidy to freeze the non-residential tax rate at five percent.

It’s the second year that the city has approved such a plan.

Once residents receive their assessments, they have approximately 60 days to submit a request for a review by the city. If there are any questions, they are asked to contact the city at 403-268-2888.

Assessments can also be searched online by going to calgary.ca/assessment.