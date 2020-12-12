Advertisement
Residents evacuated after fire at SW apartment
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 6:58PM MST Last Updated Saturday, December 12, 2020 7:53PM MST
Mayfair Place Apartments fire.
CALGARY -- Residents of the Mayfair Place Apartments were evacuated on Saturday evening after fire broke out.
At least a dozen fire trucks responded to the scene.
Flames could be seen coming from at least one of the balconies.
Officials said the fire started on a balcony on the ninth floor.
The building is concrete, so flames were not able to spread.
Some residents will likely be out of the building for several hours.