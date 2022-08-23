Residents facing Bowness traffic circle say its unsafe

Residents of Bowness whose home faces a relatively new traffic circle say its a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or killed.

The intersection of Sarcee Trail and 34 Avenue N.W. is now a traffic circle. It used to be a T-intersection.

Michel Bourque says he's been trying for more than 18 months to ask the city to install a cement barrier to protect his and his neighbours' homes from becoming a crash site.

“All we want is a barricade to stop a car from exiting the road,” he said.

“I think it's fair enough to keep cars on the road (as) we’re not even asking for much. It’s not even going to look as nice, it’s going to look worse, but we want anything.”

Bourque says when he bought his home five years ago, the developer promised a bike lane and walking path in front of his home, creating space between it and the road.

Those plans appear to have been scrapped, with the traffic circle encroaching closer to his property.

Bourque says he sees drivers speeding around the circle.

“We have people screeching tires all day, especially at night time, and if anybody loses control there’s no margin for error here,” he said.

“If anyone leaves the road, which we have seen before at slower speeds, they’re coming through our units and it could be bad.”

Bourque says he's seen delivery vans park up on the sidewalk in front of their home.

His neighbour Eve Dejeet says she's fearful of the worst possible outcome.

“My daughter sleeps in the room on the bottom and my biggest fear (is) that one day I wake up in the middle of the night with a car in there with a sleeping child."

The city did install flexible, reflective yellow plastic barriers that residents feel will not stop a vehicle from entering their front yards, if it were to occur.

Bourque has found orange pylons and placed them in the traffic circle to deter drivers from speeding.

Ward 1's councillor, Sonya Sharp, says she's heard concerns and will work with city staff.

“We have already made some changes,” she said in a statement.

“In the near future, we will be implementing speed limit reductions, adding more signage and working with the Calgary Police Service for further improvements.”

Tony Churchill, co-ordinator for mobility safety with the City of Calgary says permanent signage is to be completed in the next week.

“As far as I’m aware, there aren’t any immediate plans for any other mitigating factors,” said Churchill.

“We will be monitoring it closely and looking into that, but we anticipate that relative to a conventional T-intersection, that a roundabout will operate a lot safer and probably less likely that vehicles will be going off the road at a roundabout, as they won’t be going as far from the road because they’ll generally be going at lower speeds.”