People were asked to avoid the area between Heritage Park and Glenmore Landing on Sunday evening after a bear was seen rummaging around in a garbage container in the area.

Police received several calls from residents at about 9:30 p.m. about a bear that was trying to get into a garbage container behind some businesses in Glenmore Landing.

Officers searched the area and say the bear retreated to a wooded area nearby.

Fish and Wildlife officers were back in the area on Monday and believe the bear is now on the west side of the Glenmore Reservoir.

“This morning we did receive another couple sightings of a black bear along the west end of the reservoir, near the weaselhead. I suspect this is the same bear from last night. It hasn't been showing any signs of aggression. It is behaving quite reasonably, it is afraid of people, it is retreating when its approached, which is typical of what you would want in a bear,” said Matt Michaud, Alberta Fish and Wildlife.

Officials say it is not uncommon for bears to wander into the city at this time of year as they are trying to fatten up before hibernation.

“Around the Glenmore Reservoir there is an abundance of food sources, with natural berries, chokecherries and that’s what the bear’s been seen doing for the most part is just feeding,” said Michaud. “This time of year bears are focused on putting on as much weight as they can so this time of year it is common for them to be seen around any areas of thick bushes where there is lots of berries.”

People are being asked to stick to the pathway if walking in the area and are being advised to keep an eye out for the bear.

“This bear, right now, we’re not looking at trying to relocate it at this point in time. It is in a green space, its behaving as a bear would, so at this point in time, we’re just trying to advise people and the residents in the area to make sure that they’re aware there’s a bear in the area and to make lots of noise if they are going to be using the trails around Glenmore Reservoir,” Michaud said.

Josh Bonfield is the executive chef at 1600 World Bier Haus in Glenmore Landing and says one of the restaurant’s dishwashers came in and told him there was a bear out back.

“I came out, there was garbage spread about five feet from the dumpster and sure enough, there’s this bear right here, by the sea can, just chilling out,” he said. “Made some noise to try and scare him away and within five minutes he was gone. He just kind of stared at us, then he left.”

Fish and Wildlife says people can help out by reducing attractants on their property.

“With this bear being on the edge of Calgary, we want to make sure that the businesses around Calgary and the homeowners in the nearby communities know to be bear smart,” said Michaud.

Michaud recommends that people put away pet food and bird feeders, clean the grease from back yard barbeques and grills and rake up any fruit that has fallen from trees.

Wildlife sightings in the city can be reported to Alberta Environment and Parks at 403-297-6423 during regular working hours or after hours at 1-800-642-3800.

For more on wildlife concerns in the city, click HERE.