The planned removal of poplar trees to make way for the west portion of the Calgary ring road is proving to be rather unpopular among area residents.

Residents in Valley Ridge say they believe the province did not adequately consult them about removing the trees, some of which stand 15 metres tall.

“I bought in this area 18 years ago, because of these trees,” said resident Tracy D’Amour.

“When you come into Calgary, and see these trees, you know you live in Valley Ridge.”

Provincial officials let residents know Thursday evening that removal of the trees would start Tuesday.

They did not outline how many trees are being removed, but said it’s to help build a new watermain line and storm trunk pipe.

“The tree removals are needed to provide space for safe excavations, installation of lines and to protect the safety of workers and the public from trees that may become compromised,” reads a statement from Alberta Transportation.

Grant Knowles, director of community planning for the Valley Ridge Community Association, said they are hoping the province will hear their concerns.

“We need to have the province issue a full stop-work, issue what we are calling a timeout,” said Knowles.

“Unless residents wanted to go out there and chain themselves to trees, I’m not sure we could do anything.”

Some residents feel the timing of the notice was a little late.

“I think they do it at the last minute so we don’t cause problems with their timelines,” said D’Amour.

Ring road construction is expected to wrap in 2022, one year after the southwest leg of the project will open to traffic.