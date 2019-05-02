Redwood Meadows residents are being urged to follow the community’s bylaws regarding feeding wildlife and leaving out garbage as cougars and bears have been spotted in areas along Highway 22.

“We have issues, and we had issues last year, with garbage in the community and some bears so we wanted to make sure that residents were aware that it’s that season. That animals are back out and coming into the community again,” said Mike Decore, Redwood Meadows councillor. “We want residents to be abiding by our townsite bylaws that ask us to keep our garbage in at night, ask us not to feed the deer that attracts some of the other predators into town.”

Rebekah Dunn, a Redwood Meadows resident, says she remains cautious after a cougar killed a roughly 59 kg (130 lb) dog in the Bragg Creek area, a black bear was sighted in Redwood Meadows, and a grizzly bear was being tracked in the region.

“We want to carry our bear spray with us and stick together,” said Dunn. “Maybe not let our dogs off leash so that they’re running around by themselves.” She adds that she has taken her birdfeeders inside and tries to keep the area around her home free of potential attractants.

Decore says he expects cougar and bear activity will be a topic of discussion at the community’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, May 7. He says the onus is on residents to avoid attracting wildlife to the area and fines will be issued to those who do not comply with bylaws.

“Most of us live where we live for a reason. We are close to Kananaskis country, we’re close to the Banff/Canmore area and most of the community enjoys the outdoors,” explained Decore. “It’s a balance of knowing what your responsibility is. We’re not in the city and sometimes we need a reminder to our residents that when you’re living out here and closer to nature that you have to be respectful and realize that we’re sharing the place with wildlife.”

In the summer of 2018, a total of 10 bears were caught after traps were set in Redwood Meadows, on the golf course, and across the highway on Tsuut’ina First Nation land.

According to Decore, Redwood Meadows is exploring alternatives to curbside garbage collection with in the hope of adopting a new waste diversion policy prior to the end of 2019.

CTV's Alesia Fieldberg