Resiliency theme of Sunnyside's Neighbour Day festivities

Thousands of Calgarians gathered in their communities Saturday to take part in Neighbour Day.

The event, which is celebrated during the third weekend in June, was created after the historic floods of 2013.

That means it carries a little extra weight in one community that was hit especially hard.

"Today, we're celebrating the resilience and positivity of the people of Sunnyside who lived through the flood ten years ago," resident Mike Jones said. "What came out of that was a tighter community, more friends and more people knowing each other in Sunnyside."

Sunnyside isn't the largest neighbourhood in the city, but it may have the largest festivities.

Residents there took part in a massive parade that weaved through streets just north of Memorial Dr., drawing participants and spectators in the hundreds.

The party eventually made its way to Container Park for games, food and music.

Here, these festivities represent the importance of togetherness in the face of disaster.

"For the community to come back and be thriving right now, it's a testament to how much it matters to have good neighbours and such a good community spirit," mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

The creator of Neighbour Day agrees.

"This community, like all of Calgary, is just a microcosm of people looking after their neighbours," Naheed Nenshi said. "It's always been like that."