Organizers of a convoy that was planned to deliver a message to the federal government in February have announced the trip has been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the event was announced in an update by ‘Rally 4 Resources’ to the GoFundMe campaign on Monday afternoon.

“We would like to recognize the overwhelming support and courage that so many Canadians from coast to coast have expressed in their desire to participate in the Resource Coalition Convoy to Ottawa.

This event was planned in response to the overwhelming momentum that’s been building from our resource rallies.”

The campaign, created earlier this month, had a fundraising goal of $250,000.

“Unfortunately, we have come to the decision that it is no longer viable to proceed with our planned convoy. We cannot confidently mitigate the unexpected challenges associated with this event. As such, we will be issuing full refunds to all of our donors. We greatly appreciate your support.”

According to organizers, all of the funds donated to the cause through GoFundMe will be refunded in the coming days while those who donated through the group’s website will be contacted shortly to have their funds returned.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot proceed, we would like to assure our supporters that we are committed to advocating for our natural resource sector, and our national economy.”

The ‘Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa in support of pipelines, oil & gas’ had been scheduled to arrive in Ottawa on February 20, 2019.

Prior to the cancellation of the event, Rally 4 Resources officials expressed on their website that one of their biggest challenges would be ‘finding participants due to the current economic situation’.