CALGARY -- Residents at another southeast Calgary seniors home are being tested for COVID-19 following a reported outbreak of respiratory illness.

In a letter addressed to residents, family and friends, AgeCare Midnapore officials say they are waiting on test results, which should arrive "in the next few days."

"There are many respiratory viruses currently in circulation, but we are taking all precautions to ensure the safety and security of all our residents," read the letter.

It adds staff is following the outbreak protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a dry cough, fever, chills, chest congestion and difficulty breathing.

The facility in the 500 block of Midpark Way S.E., is also limiting who can visit and is curtailing activities to limit potential spread.

"Alberta health is identifying essential visitors as those providing care and companionship services necessary for the well-being of the resident, and visitors attending to a resident who is dying," reads the letter.

"All group recreation activities have been discontinued and alternative approaches for engaging and socializing residents are being used."

Health officials said last week COVID-19 outbreaks had been identified in at least nine facilities across the province, most of those in Calgary, inlcuding another AgeCare centre in Seton.

The nine seniors homes include:

Calgary

McKenzie Towne Long-Term Care Facility

Cedars Villa ExtendiCare

AgeCare Seton

Carewest Sarcee

Carewest Glenmore Park

Father Lacombe Care Centre

Edmonton

Shepherd's Care Kensington

Rosedale Seniors Living

North Zone

Manoir du Lac

Officials also reported Monday an 11th person had died of complications at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre, also in southeast Calgary, which has been the hardest hit.

As of Sunday afternoon, the McKenzie Towne care centre's operating company, Revera, reported 52 residents and 39 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued late Monday afternoon, a Revera spokesperson said, "We offer our most sincere condolences to her family and friends," adding that a total of 85 staff are at home in isolation, with 43 staff members having tested negative.

Alberta chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said on Monday testing protocols are being changed to include all Albertans over age 65 who are experiencing symptoms.

As of Monday, there were 1,348 recorded cases of the virus in Alberta and nearly 300 of those are considered recovered. There have been 24 deaths attributed to complications of COVID-19.

The province has declared a state of public health emergency and most towns and cities in Alberta have declaed states of local emergency.