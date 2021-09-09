Restaurant owners call on province for financial support after losing thousands of dollars from latest liquor curfew

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE FACT-CHECKING

LIVE FACT-CHECKING | Official English-language federal leaders' debate

With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon