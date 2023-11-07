Restaurant sales remain strong despite economic headwinds

Been to a restaurant lately?

If you have, it'll be no surprise they're busier now than they've been in a long time.

The most recent Statistics Canada data shows Alberta restaurants are faring better than their counterparts almost anywhere else in Canada.

While the rest of Canada saw restaurant and bar sales drop by one per cent in August, in Alberta, restaurants only saw a decline of 0.1 per cent.

Despite that, revenues soared, rising 10.7 per cent over August 2022 levels, and for the first eight months of the year, sales climbed by 15.2 per cent.

Sales are now 19.3 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.

Not all that growth in sales can be attributed to more customers, though -- Statistics Canada says a lot of that gain reflects higher menu prices.

The agency says once price increases are factored out, real sales growth was only 8.4 per cent.

How long the upward trend will continue is an open question.

In its Consumer Expectations Survey, the Bank of Canada warns there are signs of a slowdown coming.

Overall spending in Alberta has dropped 2.5 per cent, mirroring the Canadian trend, but the bank points out most of that drop has been in interest-sensitive purchases, which may provide a buffer for restaurants.

The Bank says consumers nationwide appear to be more inclined to spend on smaller service-based purchases than larger ones typically financed by borrowing.