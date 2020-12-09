CALGARY -- Alberta’s new round of health restrictions and closures begin this weekend and many businesses are again pivoting to online sales and delivery. As restaurants pivot to pickup, businesses such as barbershops are busy as people try to get their hair cut before salons close.

“Our phone has been ringing off the hook,” says Luigi Valente of Angelo’s & Luigi’s Barbering and Hair Styling.

“We gotta make it (work for) 200 customers, but can we do it in three days? You know, they should’ve done this a month ago.”

Personal service businesses such as hair salons, spas, massage therapists and nail salons will not be able to open in Alberta as of 12:01 am Sunday.

Bars and restaurants will also soon be restricted from offering in-person dining.

Stephen Deere is the owner of Modern Steak and will once again offer food for delivery and pickup.

He says he’s grateful for delivery services such as Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes, but he’s asking people to consider ordering pickup directly through the restaurant. Ordering directly means restaurants and bars don’t have to pay fees to third-party apps, which can reach as high as 30 per cent each order.

“We know that some people don’t have vehicles or have preexisting conditions, so those apps are wonderful. We love feeding calgary. But if you are able to come in and pick it up, it does help restaurants keep the doors open,” Deere says.

Other facilities ordered to close Sunday include arenas, libraries, museums, gyms and recreation centres.

Despite closing its doors due to provincial health measures, YMCA Calgary announced it will pay all its staff full wages through the holidays and to the end of the year.