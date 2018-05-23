One year after a suspicious fire severely damaged the McDougall Memorial United Church, west of Calgary, members of the church’s society are working alongside the province and restoration experts to determine if the 143-year-old church can be restored.

Brenda McQueen’s great, great, great grandfather built the church in 1875 and news of the May 22, 2017 fire left her and her family in tears. “It was an awful day for all of us.”

Once McQueen, who currently serves as president of the McDougall Stoney Mission Society, witnessed the full extent of the damage in person, she assumed the historic church located near Morley had reached the end of its lifespan. “I was devastated when I came out and looked. I thought ‘It’s totally gone’.”

Return visits to the site gave reason for optimism and McQueen soon discovered restoration of the church was a possibility despite the building’s charred façade.

“When I became president at the end of November, I contacted the provincial government right away and introduced myself,” said McQueen. “They had some drawings of the church in full detail. Pages and pages of them and books of writing up of everything that was in the church.”

“We were missing one piece and that was the photos. They said if we were able to find the photos, they would probably, most likely, have the possibility that we could rebuild if the members of the society wanted that.”

The fact that the property has been designated as a provincial historic site creates unique challenges for a potential restoration of the church.

“The final say is with the provincial government because it is a historic site,” said McQueen. ““They have been very supportive and they on our side, it’s just that there’s a lot of red tape (and) that we need to do things properly. Even after our members and our board write up a proposal, that proposal needs to go to the provincial government and it needs to go up a line of six or seven people to get all of their approval as well.”

McQueen says she expects the 52 members of the McDougall Stoney Mission Society board will support the project. “I don’t think it will take a lot of convincing with the board. We have now about 52 members and so we would have a meeting if we were to make that big decision and have all of them vote on it. I feel, even though we haven’t talked about it, a lot of the members would be totally happy,”

Dave Chalmers of Chalmers Heritage Conservation Ltd. says, from the construction side, the restoration of the fire damaged church is a possibility.

“At first glance it does look like a bit of a write-off but, upon closer inspection, you’re seeing a little bit of charring, an inch or two of charring in some locations, underneath that you’ve got a lot of building material, a lot of the original fabric,” said Chalmers. “You can almost argue that log is better preserved with a bit of charring. Perhaps, after it’s burnt, it’s more resistant to rots and insects and fungus.”

Should the province approve the restoration of the church, Chalmers says there are tools at his disposal to help return the building to its former glory. “There’s a full set of architectural drawings, plans, specifications and photographs done by the Alberta government and the University of Calgary in ’85.”

The charred logs would be removed from the building, numbered, evaluated and cleaned. Any logs that are deemed no longer viable will be replaced with locally sourced wood of the same species. The clay daubing between the logs will undergo sediment testing to determine if the same mixture can be created in order to incorporate the original daubing.

Ahead of a decision on the restoration, archaeologist Kendra Kolomyja is seizing the opportunity to explore an area of the historic site that was previously inaccessible prior to the fire.

“It’s so fascinating and we know very little about it for the historic significance of the site,” said Kolomyja. “There has been very little archaeological work done. There were some studies in the mid 1980’s that looked mostly at the settlement down on the lower terrace, a little bit up here around the church site but more looking at the entire Morleyville settlement and all the other buildings associated with the mission.”

The church was one of the earliest buildings constructed in the Bow Valley and the mission brought together early European settlers and the First Nations population. Kolomyja hopes to unearth items that could potentially offer a glimpse into that era.

“It’s not a period that’s well understood archaeologically. Historically, we have a lot of documentation but sometimes the actual goods and materials that we find can flesh out that story a little bit more.”

A conservative estimate for the cost of the restoration of the church exceeds $500,000. The society is exploring provincial grants that would help fund a portion of the restoration and will be collecting donations at several community events in the coming months.

“We’ve been working on some events that will be occurring here through the summer,” said McQueen. “They’re all free but we’d love for people when they come and enjoy these activities that they make a donation to the society.”

For information regarding the potential restoration and fundraising events, visit McDougall Stoney Mission Society.

Investigators have determined the church fire was intentionally set but no charges have been laid in connection with the act of arson.

With files from CTV's Kevin Green