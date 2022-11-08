Results slow to come in Brooks-Medicine Hat, but Premier Danielle Smith is headed to legislature

Results were slow to come, but in the end, Premier Danielle Smith earned her seat in legislature with a strong win in Tuesday’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Polls for Tuesday's byelection in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district closed at 8 p.m. while advanced voting wrapped up on Saturday.

Premier Danielle Smith, looking to secure her seat in the legislature, had a mighty lead early on that began to dwindle as more votes were tallied.

Still, Smith remained well ahead of the pack.

By the time just a few polls left to report in, it was all but over, with Smith taking 52.8 per cent (4,551 votes).

Her two closest competitors were the NDP’s Gwendoline Dirk at 27.4 per cent (2,359 votes) and the Alberta Party’s Barry Morishita at 17.3 per cent (1,493 votes).