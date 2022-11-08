Results slow to come in Brooks-Medicine Hat, but Premier Danielle Smith is headed to legislature

Premier Danielle Smith earned her seat in legislature with a strong win in Tuesday’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat. Premier Danielle Smith earned her seat in legislature with a strong win in Tuesday’s byelection in Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How do interest rate hikes combat inflation?

As Canadians weather inflation amidst economic uncertainty, many are asking a fundamental question about the Bank of Canada’s policy strategy: how do increased interest rates tame inflation?

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina