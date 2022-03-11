Retired Lethbridge police officer charged with sexually assaulting domestic violence survivor

A retired member of the Lethbridge Police Service who later worked with the Domestic Violence Action Team (DVAT) has been charged following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults.

RCMP confirm an investigation was launched in January after allegations surfaced regarding a number of incidents that were said to take place between December 2017 and April 2018 while the accused was employed with DVAT. Details regarding the nature of the alleged offences have not been released, but RCMP confirm the victim was an adult female and a domestic violence survivor.

As a result of the investigation, 63-year-old William 'Bill' James Kaye of Lethbridge was charged with:

Breach of trust;

Sexual assault; and,

Criminal harassment.

Kaye surrendered to RCMP on Thursday and was subsequently released on conditions ahead of his scheduled appearance in Lethbridge provincial court on March 28.

The investigation into allegations against Kaye continues and the Southern Alberta District RCMP is asking anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident to come forward by contacting the Coaldale RCMP detachment at 403-345-5552 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Kaye was an LPS member for 35 years prior to his retirement in 2014.

He also served as the director of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre in Lethbridge before resigning from the centre's board after the allegations against him surfaced.