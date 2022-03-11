Retired Lethbridge police officer charged with sexually assaulting domestic violence survivor

Bill Kaye, a retired member of the LPS who also served as Chinook Sexual Assault Centre director, has been charged following an investigation into allegations he forced a relationship on a domestic violence survivor. (file) Bill Kaye, a retired member of the LPS who also served as Chinook Sexual Assault Centre director, has been charged following an investigation into allegations he forced a relationship on a domestic violence survivor. (file)

