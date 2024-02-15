Retirement home residents relive youthful memories at the rink

A handful of Seasons High River Retirement Community residents are on a field trip to an arena in the Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex. They're taking to the ice to bring back some memories. But instead of lacing up their skates, they're sitting in wheelchairs and being pushed around the rink by the recreation therapy team.

"We happened to be sitting around at our coffee social and chatting with everybody on what our favorite activities are in winter time," said Crystal Maude, fun manager and recreation therapist. "The residents were saying (let's try) tobogganing and skating and I said, did you know we can still do both of those thing?."

The winter activities are part of Seasons High River’s 'leap into something new' theme. Residents participate monthly in exciting and unique activities like a drum circle, salsa and waltz classes and a butter beer social.

"Rec therapy is kind of how we decrease the barriers to have them have them experience their favorite leisure things," said Maude. "So I said we can still go skating -- we can just put you in a wheelchair or we can even have you hold on to our elbows as we go skating along and they were so excited about it."

SKATING ACTIVITY

Norma Pawlak is one of the resident's taking part in the skating activity for a second time. Pawlak is forced to use a walker because she has bad knees. She grew up skating in Nova Scotia and never dreamed she'd be back on the ice.

"No never, never," she said. "Who would even think to take us out there, you know? So the first time was great, but this is even greater and when you'd go skating when you were little (and fall), you'd cry but you'd get back up and go again."

"Norma always tells me how she loves flying down the ice," said Maude. "She used to be a figure skater but she didn't consider going farther because she was scared about jumping."

FIRST OUTING

On the first outing to the arena, many of the seniors were apprehensive thinking the wheelchairs they're pushed around in on the ice could tip over and they'd get hurt. But those fears were soon abated and now they want to be pushed faster and faster to feel the wind in their faces.

Fred Moreau grew up in Saskatchewan and remembers skating on a large frozen lake as a youngster.

"Well I used to go skating every Sunday," he said. "There were these two young girls I used to skate with you know, we'd make a figure eight on the ice you know, they were good skaters too."

JOY ON THEIR FACES

Lu Vasquez is the general manager of Season's High River Retirement Community and is out pushing some of the seniors around the ice. She enjoys seeing the joy on their faces at outings like this.

"I love going to work every day," she said. "It really brings joy to my heart to see them having fun and see how they interact with each other in the home and how they interact with the team members, it's just nice."

Peter Erglis grew up in Montreal and remembers spending a little family time on the ice as a child. Erglis says outings like this are important for him and all the residents who participate.

"Yah that's good, that's a good idea they had here yah," he said. "Enjoying yourself, even though you're sitting down, that's no problem, it's fun so that's the best thing they're doing, the best thing for us."

Shirley Ferguson agrees. She's been a resident at the facility for six years.

"I enjoy going around and around and around on the ice," she said. "It's good for the mind, it's good for everything, the body and everything."

In March, residents will head to the pool to participate in a swim program.