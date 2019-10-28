

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY – Commuters faced icy roads Monday morning as the work week arrived with a brief blast of wintry conditions.

According to the Calgary Police Service, 100 crashes were reported on city streets between midnight and 11:30 a.m. Of the crashes, nine involved injuries and another nine were classified as hit-and-runs.

Delays occurred along eastbound Stoney Trail, between Deerfoot Trail and Metis Trail, after a semi jackknifed and slid towards the ditch.

City of Calgary crews began proactively salting priority routes, including bridge decks, overnight and hand crews worked to clear snow from pathways and LRT platforms.

