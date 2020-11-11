CALGARY -- Nearly a month after an outbreak was declared at a continuing care centre in southwest Calgary, officials say 95 positive cases have been found.

Revera, the agency that oversees the Mount Royal Care Centre on Ninth Street S.W., says Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed 66 residents at the centre contracted COVID-19 since Oct. 18.

So far, 17 residents have recovered but six have died.

"The team at Mount Royal offers their most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the people who were lost to the pandemic," said Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera's chief medical officer, in a statement released Tuesday.

Twenty-nine staff members also tested positive and are all at home in self-isolation, Collins said.

She added they are working closely with AHS and have implemented protocols, including screening and sanitization of the facility.

"All staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts and are required to wear an appropriate mask and eye protection in the home," Collins said. "We are disinfecting high-touch surfaces like handrails and doors, resident rooms, common areas and staff rooms frequently."

Meals are being served to residents in their rooms and all visits are cancelled, except for essential persons.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long-term care homes and retirement residences."

More details about COVID-19 cases at Revera-owned residences can be found online.