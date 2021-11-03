Review of COVID-19 vaccine for children could be completed in 'weeks', says Health Canada

CALGARY -

It will be weeks, not months, before Health Canada completes a review to pave the way for a vaccine for Canadian children between the ages of five and 11 years old.

The federal organization said on Wednesday that a review for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is underway and it will be just a matter of weeks before it’s complete.

The department responsible for national health policy says the review will ensure the vaccines are safe and effective for children, while considering the benefits versus the risks. Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has already voted in favour the vaccine.

In a tweet, the White House said American children will be able to get vaccinated at a number of designated pharmacies, paediatricians' offices and more.

After undergoing rigorous review, the COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized and recommended by the FDA and CDC for kids age 5-11. Kids will be able to get a vaccine at one of tens of thousands of locations including pharmacies, pediatricians’ offices, schools, and more. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 3, 2021

Data shows the vaccine is 90.7 per cent effective in children under 11 after trials were completed with 2,268 participants.

Dr. Jia Hu, who is the public health physician chair of the vaccine education group, 19 to Zero, says the trials have been very hopeful and anticipates Health Canada will approve the shot for children by late November.

“We’ll probably be a few weeks behind the United States because they’re a much bigger market and Pfizer generally submits to them first, but we’re far ahead of places like Western Europe for example so it’s not a huge difference for us,” Hu said.

“It’s incredibly important for kids to get vaccinated because COVID can cause severe illnesses in children, though not as bad as the elderly, but it has led to hundreds of children being hospitalized and severe consequences.”

Hu adds that there are still risks of schools closing, but vaccinating children will help reduce that possibility, allowing kids to get back to their everyday activities and improving their mental health.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Advisor to the Deputy Minister at Health Canada, noted on Friday that additional information on the vaccine has been received and it will take additional time to review.

“We know that when we’re making decisions, especially about our most vulnerable precious commodity, our children, is that people want to make sure that we have confidence in the review and the submission and that we have information available so people can weigh those risks and benefits,” she said.

“In terms of the review, it’s going very well. I can’t see a decision before, sort of, mid to the end of November at the earliest.

MYOCARDITIS CONCERNS AND VACCINE HESITANCY

One of the largest concerns from parents regarding a COVID-19 vaccine for children has been the possibility of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle which has been documented mostly in teenage boys and young adults.

Hu says the possibility of the disorder can range from one in 50,000 to one in 100,000 and the recent Pfizer trial of the vaccine may be too small to pick this up.

“You know, we really are going to need to educate the public and address safety concerns because myocarditis can be serious, although nobody’s really died from it,” Hu said.

“Still that's been sort of the predominant side effect of the mRNA vaccines even though it’s still very rare.”

Because of this risk and other concerns over the vaccine, some parents are still hesitant in allowing their children to take the vaccine pending its approval from Health Canada.

Hu says 19 to Zero recently completed a poll of about 10,000 Canadians and found only about two-thirds of parents would be willing to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19.

Angus Reid did a similar poll and only about half of parents say they plan to vaccinate their elementary school-aged children as soon as a vaccine is available to them.