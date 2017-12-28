As the final days of 2017 tick away, a poll conducted by CIBC determined nearly 1 in 4 Canadians plan to reduce or eliminate their debt in the new year. The results are consistent with the previous seven installments of the annual poll where tackling debt was the most common goal.

The CIBC poll determined the top financial goals of Canadians for 2018 are:

Paying down or eliminating debt (25 per cent)

Keeping up with bills/getting by (15 per cent)

Growing wealth/investments (13 per cent)

I don’t have or am not making goals this year (9 per cent)

Saving for a vacation/travel (8 per cent)

Saving for retirement (7 per cent)

Buying or saving for a house or renovation (6 per cent)

Other/I don’t know (5 per cent)

Buying or saving for a vehicle or other large purchase (4 per cent)

Building emergency savings (4 per cent)

CIBC representatives say they are encouraged by the response as debt reduction should be a priority as the average household debt in Canada reaches a record high ahead of a predicted increase in interest rates.

“This is something that people need to really take charge of,” said Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning with CIBC. “They need to tale a look at their personal situation and realize why is the debt so high and what type of debt is it. Is it sort of good debt that builds wealth? Is it debt for education or things like that? Even mortgages with rising real estate prices, or is it bad debt, consumer debt, very high interest rates, non-deductible interest, and that can really get you in trouble if you don't manage that early on.”

According to Statistics Canada, the debt burden of Canadians reached a record high of 171.1 per cent of disposable income in the third quarter of 2017.

Golombek recommends tackling debt before interest rates rise. “If you have high-interest rate debt going into the New Year, especially after the Christmas spending season, I would stop investing and make your number one priority to be paying down that debt.”

“I wouldn’t bother with any RRSPs, TFSAs, any type of long term savings unless you get a handle on your high interest rate debt.”

The poll also found that nearly two-thirds of respondents admitted that they need to get a better handle on their finances in 2018 and 64 per cent of respondents said they lack the discipline to save.

With files from CTV’s Shaun Frenette