Revival of Dracula to deliver chills and thrills to Calgary audiences

A local theatre company is reviving a blood-curdling classic to scare Calgary audiences silly over Halloween.

Workshop Theatre Society, the city's longest-running community theatre, is presenting Steven Dietz's chilling adaptation of Dracula through Nov. 4 at the Pumphouse Theatre.

Directed by AJ Pierce, it's an updated adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 classic, set in London, which tells the story of Mina, Lucy, their suitors and how they all deal with the devious count.

The production is recommended for audiences aged 14 and over.

For more information about Dracula, go here.