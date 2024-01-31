Richard Beaune named artistic producer of The Shakespeare Company

Calgary’s Shakespeare Company announced that Richard Beaune is its new artistic director.

Beaune takes over from Haysam Kadri, who led the company for more than a decade as it became one of the leading classical theatre companies in Western Canada.

Beaune has close to 40 years experience as an actor, director and collaborator working at a variety of theatres including Stratford, the Shaw Festival, Edmonton’s Citadel and the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

“We are delighted to embark on a new chapter for The Shakespeare Company under Richard’s capable leadership,” said Robb Fergusson, president of The Shakespeare Company.

“On behalf of the board, I would also like to thank Haysam for lending his incredible talent to this organization over the past 11 years. He raised the profile of The Shakespeare Company with inventive, award-winning productions that attracted star creatives like Stratford favourite Seana McKenna, acclaimed U.S. director Carey Perloff and Pakistani-Canadian actor Ahad Raza Mir.

“Haysam led this company with aplomb and enriched Calgary audiences in the process. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” Fergusson said.

Beaune officially takes over the reins Friday.