CALGARY -- Just because there was no Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer weekend, didn't mean David Cormack wasn't going to do a little cycling;

When he heard the news that the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer, which has traditionally been a two-day, 200 kilometre journey through southern Alberta, had been switched from a weekend in August to something a little more freewheeling, Cormack signed on to become one of 902 riders who participated in the virtual version of the event.

That meant making a route up on your own and riding it on dates of your choosing.

Cormack, who has numerous aunts and uncles who have had cancer, had something a bit more ambitious in mind than two days and 200 km.

Instead, on July 1, he set out on a 24-day-long journey that took him from Brooks, Alta., to Kingston, Ontario, cycling 3,600 km across Canada to raise funds for 17 cancer centres across the province, where they receive world-class treatment and care.

"I was pretty invested in the ride, and I didn't want to stop now," said Cormack. "I still wanted to give back to all the health-care workers and the research that goes into helping cancer patients. Every dollar you donate means a dollar more to one day conquering cancer."

For the cancer foundation, the overwhelming response to the switch to a virtual ride has been inspiring.

"Three months ago, we didn't think this event would happen," said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation. "Seeing our community come together and continue to make a difference for Albertans facing cancer is, quite frankly, nothing short of extraordinary.

"We are so grateful for this inspirational community of riders, donors and partners like Enbridge, who are dedicated to providing real-life returns to patients across the province."

Since 2011, when it became the title sponsor of the event, over 2700 Enbridge employees, their friends and families have raised over $9.75 million for the Ride to Conquer Cancer across Canada.

"Cancer doesn't stop, and neither will we," said Enbridge executive vice-president Vern Yu. Fundraising for the event continues through Oct. 31, 2020.