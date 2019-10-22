CALGARY – Police are attempting to locate an Uber customer who likely hurt his rating after stealing the driver's keys at gunpoint.

Calgary Police Service officials say a man was picked up by an Uber Monday afternoon in the community of Panorama Hills. A dispute occurred during the ride and the passenger pulled a gun on the driver and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

Officers scoured an area near the 400 block of Hidden Creek Northwest but the suspect was not located.

As of late Monday evening, the suspect had not been apprehended.