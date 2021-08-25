CALGARY -- In yesterday's article, I wrote a paragraph about the conditions we'll be going through and it holds true today. Here's a look at the model guidance for our nation – you'll spot the jet by the thick, black line.

Today and tomorrow, we're curled under a ridge of high pressure, which will keep our temperatures in a "swing state" – warm highs and cool lows make an extra layer prudent in the early hours of the day. Or, as Joelle and I have been saying, the seat warmers in the car.

The next change to come doesn't exactly break the mold – when that trough sweeps by (shown in this image south of Alaska), we can expect temperatures to drop well below seasonal once again, offering showers and thundershower potential.

On the other side of that, hey, look, another ridge! Then, another trough to start the next work week.

See the pattern? Our temperatures are, at best, aligned to reach a "seasonal" level of 23 C. We lack sustained heating to boost our energy budget much higher than that.

Friday opens for showers, potentially driving into isolated thundershowers. It's a similar situation to earlier this week, where Mother Nature bared fangs for the northern partitions of Calgary. This time around, however, instability will be marginal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 8 C

Thursday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: cloudy, scattered shower potential, low 12 C

Friday:

Showers, isolated thundershower risk

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: showers taper, low 9 C

Saturday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Sunday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Cool weather pics today, starting with Dianne's photo of fog along the Elbow River near Springbank!

Next, Ron took a trip through Banff and Waterton National Parks and brought back only great pictures:

Lastly, Darren caught a beauty photo of snow on the Three Sisters!

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!