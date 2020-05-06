Rifles, drugs and cash seized during search of Fort Macleod woman's home
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 1:26PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 6, 2020 2:32PM MDT
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)
CALGARY -- A 47-year-old woman faces several drug trafficking and weapon-related charges following an investigation into the drug trade in Fort Macleod, Alta.
On April 29, officers searched a Fort Macleod home following a short-term drug trafficking investigation.
During the execution of the search warrant, police seized:
- Three rifles
- Methamphetamine (56 grams)
- Suspected carfentanil (25 grams)
- Cocaine (15 grams)
- $14,175 in cash
According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the estimated value of the drugs and cash combined is roughly $26,000.
Nicole Colacci, 47, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Multiple firearms offences