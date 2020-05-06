CALGARY -- A 47-year-old woman faces several drug trafficking and weapon-related charges following an investigation into the drug trade in Fort Macleod, Alta.

On April 29, officers searched a Fort Macleod home following a short-term drug trafficking investigation.

During the execution of the search warrant, police seized:

Three rifles

Methamphetamine (56 grams)

Suspected carfentanil (25 grams)

Cocaine (15 grams)

$14,175 in cash

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the estimated value of the drugs and cash combined is roughly $26,000.

Nicole Colacci, 47, was arrested and charged with: