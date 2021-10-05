Ring road construction causes major delays with morning commutes in Valley Ridge, Crestmont

Construction on the west portion of the ring road is causing major disruption to traffic in Valley Ridge and Crestmont in northwest Calgary

Conservatives 'united' O'Toole says, after MPs give themselves the power to remove him

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is 'fully united,' despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party's 2021 federal election loss. On Tuesday Conservative MPs met in-person in Ottawa for their meeting since the election, where O'Toole faced a caucus upset by various elements of the unsuccessful national campaign, including losing seats and MPs in key regions of the country.

