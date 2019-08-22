Detours are in place at a Highway 22X intersection at the south end of Calgary following Thursday morning's closure of 37th Street between the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway.

The closure is due to ongoing work on the southwest leg of the ring road and is scheduled to remain in place until Monday, September 9.

Southbound motorists are encouraged to use 53rd Street to access the eastbound lanes of Highway 22X while northbound motorists can use the James McKevitt Road intersection to access the westbound lanes of the highway.

For updated information on the closure and ring road construction visit: City of Calgary - Ring Road