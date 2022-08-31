Rise in violent crime increases demand for self-defence classes

A Calgary gym instructor says more people are interested in self-defence classes in Calgary, partially due to a rise in violence in the city. A Calgary gym instructor says more people are interested in self-defence classes in Calgary, partially due to a rise in violence in the city.

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. In a simple swap of portfolios, Jaczek has been named Canada's new public services and procurement minister, while Tassi is taking on the lower-profile role as the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek (left) and Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Minister Filomena Tassi look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

  • New $7M compost facility in Nanaimo dubbed 'next generation' for Vancouver Island

    A new $7-million expansion to the Nanaimo Organic Waste facility in Duke Point promises to dramatically speed up the process of turning organic materials, such food scraps and yard waste, into compost. The recently completed expansion includes new compost tunnels, which were developed in the Netherlands and use a process called "in-vessel composting." In-vessel composting reduces the amount of time it takes for organic materials to break down into compost, from 10 to 12 months to just 15 days.

    Nanaimo Organic Waste facility is shown. (CTV News)

  • 'Fully operational': New coast guard base opens on Vancouver Island

    A new coast guard base has opened at the northern tip of Vancouver Island in Port Hardy, B.C. Locals and the Canadian Coast Guard celebrated the grand opening of the station, called the Canadian Coast Guard Hardy Bay Base, at a ceremony Tuesday. The 16,000-square-foot station was funded by the federal government and includes office spaces, storage spaces for vessels and emergency response equipment, and houses a large drive-on floating dock so that specialized equipment can be loaded onto coast guard ships.

