Risk of evening thundershowers in southern Alberta

Central and southern Alberta will get looped into a wave of instability Tuesday, which should produce some thundershowers along its axis today. After a couple of (relatively) dry days, we won't put an abundance of pressure on these to produce anything severe, though northern Alberta may see some stronger storms instead.

Warm weather will continue in our forecast for a few days, with midweek temperatures maintaining last week's forecast in the 20s. The added caveat will be wind, with gusts in the 30s and 40s interspersed throughout.

As we get to the weekend, we'll take a turn; showers develop Friday and carry on through Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool, but we'll remain mild overnight, instead of facing additional risk of frost. The early indication is four to eight millimetres of rain spread throughout the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of p.m. thundershowers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 7 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 7 C

Saturday

Cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 6 C

Today's pic is from Patrice at North Glenmore Park; that's a Johnson gull and two ibis!

