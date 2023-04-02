Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints

A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.

The idea was championed by area councillor Kourtney Penner of Ward 11.

A report released by Penner's office on Saturday admits the community would have benefitted from more communication and education on the pilot leading up to its implementation.

"This project did not land with the initial enthusiasm we had hoped for," read the study.

From Aug. 19 2022 to Sept. 12, 18th Street SE, a major roadway that sees 20,000 vehicles use daily, was reduced from four to two lanes.

In each direction, one of the lanes was blocked to vehicle traffic to allow space for cyclists.

"I thought it was stupid because nobody did nothing, and I got to go to work in the morning, and the traffic just got worse," said Howard Blackmore, who lives off Riverview Close SE, and backs onto 18th Street SE.

Traffic data was collected on three occasions at the end of Summer, Labour Day weekend and the first week students returned back to school.

The city released data for the route spanning five days between August 27th and 31st, ahead of the long weekend.

Along the route, north of Riverview Close SE, the only intersection without a set of traffic lights, nearly two thousand vehicles travelled that stretch of road in both directions during peak hours on Saturday and Sunday, while Tuesday and Wednesday saw more than 2,800 vehicles during peak hours.

The adaptive bike lane in that area saw 54 riders during those five days at peak times.

Just north of Quarry Park Blvd SE, the lane had 58 riders during the same time frame.

The city says the most significant concerns it heard from residents were increased traffic congestion, leading to longer commutes, issues getting into some residential streets and the fact there are established bike paths along the Bow River through Carburn Park.

Councillor Penner says the project was implemented following concerns around high traffic volume, excessive speeds, vehicle noise on 18th Street SE, and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The results show that travel times were not significantly impacted but also that the lane wasn't used to the degree we had anticipated,' said Penner in a statement to CTV News on Sunday.

"We heard mixed reviews throughout the pilot, both favourable and unfavourable."

The study found that the highest delay in travel time for vehicles was one minute, usually during the early morning commute. Consistent delays were around 10-30 seconds.

Quarry park resident Aymie Rondeau strayed a petition last summer against the project collecting hundreds of signatures.

She says she's not surprised by the results.

"I think it was a poor use of time and taxpayers' dollars," Rondeau said.

"I think in the end, our concerns were validated with the results, and it does seem like like the city and council has taken note of that."

Riverbend resident Sally Piazza says she supported the project, despite the concerns around accessing certain residential streets.

"For the most part, I thought it was a fairly great idea," she said.

"I would kind of prefer if we got rid of some of the actual vehicular traffic along here because there are days that, (it's) two o'clock in the morning, I still hear traffic racing up, and we're talking, you have people drag racing and such up and down the street."

'SIGNIFICANT TAMPERING'

In the pilot result summary, Penner's office found that there was 'significant tampering' with traffic control devices.

It says that incident occurred almost daily, including the deliberate moving and removal of pylons that separated the lanes.

Penner believes this likely affected the data as it relates to perceived safety.

Rondeau thinks Penner believes the tampering was related to vandalism, not drivers accidentally knocking down cones due to narrower lanes and the placement of pylons.

"I think it just kind of speaks to her not really getting to know our community, the residents here," said Rondeau.

"She doesn't seem to think too highly of us, which I think that's disappointing."

Penner says the project will not become a permanent fixture and there are no plans to replicate it in the same location for any duration of time.