Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
The idea was championed by area councillor Kourtney Penner of Ward 11.
A report released by Penner's office on Saturday admits the community would have benefitted from more communication and education on the pilot leading up to its implementation.
"This project did not land with the initial enthusiasm we had hoped for," read the study.
From Aug. 19 2022 to Sept. 12, 18th Street SE, a major roadway that sees 20,000 vehicles use daily, was reduced from four to two lanes.
In each direction, one of the lanes was blocked to vehicle traffic to allow space for cyclists.
"I thought it was stupid because nobody did nothing, and I got to go to work in the morning, and the traffic just got worse," said Howard Blackmore, who lives off Riverview Close SE, and backs onto 18th Street SE.
Traffic data was collected on three occasions at the end of Summer, Labour Day weekend and the first week students returned back to school.
The city released data for the route spanning five days between August 27th and 31st, ahead of the long weekend.
Along the route, north of Riverview Close SE, the only intersection without a set of traffic lights, nearly two thousand vehicles travelled that stretch of road in both directions during peak hours on Saturday and Sunday, while Tuesday and Wednesday saw more than 2,800 vehicles during peak hours.
The adaptive bike lane in that area saw 54 riders during those five days at peak times.
Just north of Quarry Park Blvd SE, the lane had 58 riders during the same time frame.
The city says the most significant concerns it heard from residents were increased traffic congestion, leading to longer commutes, issues getting into some residential streets and the fact there are established bike paths along the Bow River through Carburn Park.
Councillor Penner says the project was implemented following concerns around high traffic volume, excessive speeds, vehicle noise on 18th Street SE, and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.
"The results show that travel times were not significantly impacted but also that the lane wasn't used to the degree we had anticipated,' said Penner in a statement to CTV News on Sunday.
"We heard mixed reviews throughout the pilot, both favourable and unfavourable."
The study found that the highest delay in travel time for vehicles was one minute, usually during the early morning commute. Consistent delays were around 10-30 seconds.
Quarry park resident Aymie Rondeau strayed a petition last summer against the project collecting hundreds of signatures.
She says she's not surprised by the results.
"I think it was a poor use of time and taxpayers' dollars," Rondeau said.
"I think in the end, our concerns were validated with the results, and it does seem like like the city and council has taken note of that."
Riverbend resident Sally Piazza says she supported the project, despite the concerns around accessing certain residential streets.
"For the most part, I thought it was a fairly great idea," she said.
"I would kind of prefer if we got rid of some of the actual vehicular traffic along here because there are days that, (it's) two o'clock in the morning, I still hear traffic racing up, and we're talking, you have people drag racing and such up and down the street."
'SIGNIFICANT TAMPERING'
In the pilot result summary, Penner's office found that there was 'significant tampering' with traffic control devices.
It says that incident occurred almost daily, including the deliberate moving and removal of pylons that separated the lanes.
Penner believes this likely affected the data as it relates to perceived safety.
Rondeau thinks Penner believes the tampering was related to vandalism, not drivers accidentally knocking down cones due to narrower lanes and the placement of pylons.
"I think it just kind of speaks to her not really getting to know our community, the residents here," said Rondeau.
"She doesn't seem to think too highly of us, which I think that's disappointing."
Penner says the project will not become a permanent fixture and there are no plans to replicate it in the same location for any duration of time.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Video captures endangered right whale mother and her calf off U.S. east coast
Recent video has captured a rare instance of an endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf being seen swimming together off the eastern coast of the United States.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Edmonton
-
Free birth control would have far-reaching impacts for Albertans: doctors
Alberta's Official Opposition reaffirmed its pledge of offering free birth control if elected, with a pair of obstetrics and gynecology residents saying the policy would be life-changing.
-
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
-
Draisaitl nets hat trick and 50th as Oilers squash Ducks 6-0
The Edmonton Oilers appear to be on cruise control heading into the playoffs while collecting new milestones on a nightly basis.
Vancouver
-
From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption
Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.
-
VPD deputy chief 'appalled' by online criticism following trans rights rally
The deputy chief of the Vancouver Police Department says he is “appalled” by the “vile and abusive comments” officers have received on Twitter after a Friday rally in the city turned violent.
-
Bloody Ikea rug linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say
The Major Crime Unit has been called in after a bloody, blue Ikea rug was turned into an RCMP detachment in B.C.'s Interior, according to an update from authorities.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
-
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox air force museum wants to put 'Vampire' aircraft on display
A fundraiser is underway in Comox to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force in 2024.
-
Source of spill that turned Sidney creek white identified
The Town of Sidney says it has identified the source of a troubling spill that turned Mermaid Creek milky white on Wednesday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. island
A pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
Toronto
-
'He was like an engineer at the age of 10': Boy killed in collision on QEW remembered
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
-
Niagara Falls is Canada's biggest 'tourist trap': report
Niagara Falls has been deemed Canada’s top spot for attracting tourists who have money to burn.
-
SIU investigating death of 34-year-old man who had interaction with Peel police in Brampton
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with Peel police in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
-
Montreal man stabbed near Atwater Metro, rushed to hospital
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro Sunday night. Officers say they got the call at around 8 p.m. to the corner of de Maisonneuve Blvd and Atwater St. The caller said a man had been injured.
-
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
Ottawa
-
Fire in Ottawa's south end claims 56-year-old man's life
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting 'heavy fire' at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
-
Individual on ice on Rideau Canal near NAC rescued
Ottawa firefighters rescued an individual who was spotted on the ice in the Rideau Canal Sunday afternoon.
-
Power knocked out for several hours in Nepean after driver hits pole
More than 1,000 Hydro One customers in the Centrepointe area lost power for several hours Sunday after a driver hit a light pole, knocking it onto a power line.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators rally to keep Waterloo region's urban boundary static
Many in Waterloo region are echoing calls to build up, not out.
-
Most-read stories of the week: Roll Up the Rim, Strep A death, possible CRA strike
A professor who says he can't stop winning Roll Up the Rim, a Strep A death in a toddler, and a teen reunited with the emergency crews who rescued him round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
House fire prompts large response in Guelph
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon group bidding to host the 2025 World Juniors
Saskatoon’s local tourism board is working on a bid to host the 2025 World Juniors.
-
Saskatoon's Slush Cup turns out sunny and soggy
Sunshine and mild temperatures were in the forecast on Saturday, perfect weather for the annual Slush Cup.
-
Saskatoon hears options for 'strong and putrid odour' from rendering plant
Saskatoon’s planning and development committee is considering options to deal with the “strong and putrid odour” of a north industrial-area rendering plant.
Northern Ontario
-
World Autism Awareness Day celebrated in North Bay
One Kids Place, in North Bay, held a free family community day in honour of World Autism Awareness Day on Sunday.
-
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
-
Supporting development a focus of Sudbury mayor
Supporting development appears to be a big focus for Sudbury's mayor. Paul Lefebvre announced recently he's planning to create a special committee of Council that would look to support anticipated growth in the city over the next 10 to 15 years.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Today is about those survivors': Province funding new community-based sexual assault healing program
The province is providing more than a million dollars for a new community-based sexual assault crisis response and healing program in Winnipeg.
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
Regina
-
'No success': Internationally trained doctors in Sask. struggle to find work due to lack of residency positions
As the Government of Saskatchewan works to attract doctors and other health care workers to the province, limited residency positions are leaving some aspiring health care professionals without jobs.
-
'Avoid unnecessary travel': Crash causing traffic delays on Highway 1 near Morse
Morse RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 between Ernfold and Chaplin.
-
'The official start of spring': 45th Spring Home Show comes to Regina
The Regina Spring Home Show made its 45th appearance over the weekend marking the official start of the spring season.